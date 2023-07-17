Going solo? Almost all of the members of BTS have started to release solo projects since announcing their group hiatus in 2022, excluding V (Kim Taehyung). So, when will V make his own musical solo debut? Keep reading for everything he has said about his solo music.

Will BTS Member V Release Solo Music?

As of now, V has yet to announce plans of his solo debut.

BTS originally announced they would be going on a hiatus to focus on their solo careers in June 2022. On top of that, it was announced in October 2023, that the group will complete mandatory military service with plans to come back together as a group “around 2025,” after all seven members complete their service.

Since the band’s announcement, multiple members of BTS have released their own solo work. J-Hope was the first, releasing his album Jack In the Box in July 2022, with Jin making his solo debut with “Astronaut” in October and RM releasing his album Indigo in December of that same year.

In 2023, Jimin made his solo debut with album FACE in March and Suga released album D-DAY under his solo alias Agust D in April. In July, Jung Kook made his long awaited solo debut with his single and music video for “Seven.” All that we’re missing is V!

For his part, V has released a few OST songs for K-dramas over the years, including a Christmas track called “Christmas Tree” in 2021. He’s also helped write a few BTS songs, like 2020’s “Blue & Grey.”

What Has V Said About Going Solo?

During an interview with Weverse Magazine, V explained that he has yet to decide on the direction of his music, but has been nonstop writing songs to figure it out.

“I’m not sure what people think of my songs because I can’t be there with them. I can’t see it with my own eyes,” he told the outlet in June 2022. “I’ll just have to try making more solo songs to find out. I think that way I can know for sure what lies ahead based on what direction my sound is taking and the stance it should take.”

When asked what V’s concept of the “ideal artist” was, Taehyung shared his goal as a soloist.

“I hope I can come up with a whole lot of personas: singer, solo singer, actor or, later on, photographer or regular old Kim Taehyung,” he explained. “Or when I get into something else. I want to create so many different personas that there’s thousands of versions of myself out there and I can become the kind of person who has a new me good enough to do something different every day. I think that’s my ultimate dream, speaking as an artist.”

Scroll through our gallery for all the times V spoke about releasing solo music.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.