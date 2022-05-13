Tate McRae‘s debut album is coming soon and we can hardly wait! The album, called I Used to Think I Could Fly, will be released on May 27.

The 18-year-old singer-songwriter first entered the spotlight in 2016 on So You Think You Can Dance before gaining popularity for her songwriting. Her single “You Broke Me First” spent 38 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 list following its release and debuted as a No. 1 Top 40 radio hit.

Since then, she has released a handful of songs such as “feel like s–t,” “chaotic,” “she’s all i wanna be” and “what would you do?” Additionally, she recently announced she’ll join Shawn Mendes on his U.S. tour for two months as a supporting act starting in September 2022.

“It’s really interesting because as one of my first songs was blowing up, I was actually still at home,” McRae told People Magazine in September 2021. “I think performing has been the weirdest realization, because for the longest time I thought that no one was listening to my music.”

The Canadian singer and dancer opened up to NYLON in March 2021 about her anxiety over releasing new music. “I get so nervous releasing music. You just never know what’s going to happen or if it reacts well. You just never know. But I’m the worst at titling things. So I really wanted something memorable, but kind of disregarding the whole thing,” she explained.

“Because I talk a lot about teenage heartbreak and just really miserable things, and then it’s like the title just completely throws it away. It’s like, ‘Yeah, but I’m too young to be sad, so who cares?’ It wraps it up in a way. Although I’ll feel every single one of these things so deeply, I also always have the mentality of like, it doesn’t really matter at the end of the day.”

We’re so excited for Tate’s debut album! Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about I Used to Think I Could Fly.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.