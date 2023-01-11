Taylor Swift or Taylor skipped? The Midnights singer was a no show at the 2023 Golden Globes amid her nomination for Best Original Song, which was held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Tuesday, January 10.

The singer has yet to publicly comment on her absence via social media, but she has been preparing for her 2023 Eras Tour, which is set to begin in March.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” was nominated for her song “Carolina,” which was featured in the film adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing, based on the book of the same name by Delia Owens.

“Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago,” Taylor told fans in an Instagram caption from March 2022, announcing the tune. “As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side.”

The songwriter explained that she wanted to create a “haunting and ethereal” song to “match this mesmerizing story.” The track was released months later, in June 2022, ahead of the film’s July premiere.

“About a year and half ago I wrote a song about an incredible story, the story of a girl who always lived on the outside, looking in. Figuratively and literally,” Taylor captioned a second social media post about the song. “The juxtaposition of her loneliness and independence. Her longing and her stillness. Her curiosity and fear, all tangled up. Her persisting gentleness … and the world’s betrayal of it.”

Taylor’s Golden Globe nomination for “Carolina” marks the fourth time that she’s been up for Best Original Song. The “Out of the Woods” songstress’ first nomination came in 2013 for “Safe & Sound” from The Hunger Games. The following year, she was up for the track “Sweeter than Fiction” from One Chance. Taylor’s most recent Golden Globe nomination came in 2020 for “Beautiful Ghosts” from the film adaptation of Cats. She’s yet to take home an award for her various nominations.

