Zendaya was a no show at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, January 10. On top of that, the former Disney Channel star won Best Actress in a Television Series Drama Award thanks to her role as Rue in HBO’s Euphoria. But why did she decide to skip the awards show?

While Zendaya hasn’t commented on her decision to skip the Globes on social media, the Golden Globes presenters explained her absence as she was busy “working.” Zendaya has been shooting Dune: Part Two for months. However, the project wrapped production less than a month ago.

Zendaya’s Golden Globe nomination came months after she took home her second Emmy Award in September 2022 for the same role.

“This means so much. Thank you, thank you so much. Wow,” the Dune actress said, in part. “I just want to say you know, my greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people. I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me. I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I want you to know I’m so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me, and I carry them with her.”

She also thanked the “incredible cast and crew of Euphoria” along with her friends and family members.

Zendaya started playing the role of Rue when the HBO series premiered in 2019. After a mini hiatus, the show returned in January 2022 for its second season.

“It’s really important that there’s light at the end of the tunnel for her, because I think she has a lot of beauty inside of her. Whether or not she quite sees that yet, is her own thing,” Zendaya told Entertainment Weekly in February 2022 when discussing the show’s second season. “My biggest hope is that people are able to connect to it and those who need to heal and grow with Rue hopefully, by the end of this season, feel that hope and feel that change in her.”

Now, fans are patiently waiting for a third, which was confirmed in February 2022.

“We carried her all the way to hopefully what is rock bottom and a dark moment, and hopefully by the end leave with a sense of happiness and joy that there is hope for her in the end,” Zendaya teased of the forthcoming third season during an interview with Variety from April 2022.

