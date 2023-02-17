Niall Horan just released, possibly, the most wholesome song of 2023 so far. The One Direction crooner dropped “Heaven” on February 17, 2023, a single off of his upcoming album, The Show. Keep reading to see a lyric breakdown, why fans think the track is about his girlfriend, Amelia Woolley, and more.

What Do the Lyrics In Niall Horan’s ‘Heaven’ Mean?

“Strange light revolves around you,” he sings in the first verse. “You float across the room / Your touch is made of something Heaven can’t hold a candle to. You’re made of something new. Let’s not get complicated / Let’s just enjoy the view, it’s hard to be a human, so much to put an answer to, but that’s just what we do.”

The track pretty much describes Niall’s infatuation with someone, at one point saying he would be OK if he could just “die in your kiss.”

God only knows where this could go and even if our love starts to grow out of control,” he croons in the chorus. “And you and me go up in flames, Heaven won’t be the same.”

Ultimately, the song describes a love that is immortal — even after death, the couple will live on in “Heaven.”

Niall opened up about the track shortly after its release in a press release. “There’s so much pressure for people to hit certain milestones by a certain age – you get married at this age, buy a house at that age, have kids at some other age,” the Irish singer explained. “But I’ve never conformed to those ideas, and so I wanted to write about how we all should just focus on enjoying our lives and doing what feels right, instead of worrying about what might be expected of us.”

Why Fans Think ‘Heaven’ Is About Niall Horan’s GF Amelia Woolley

Following the very romantic song’s release, many fans assumed that “Heaven” is about Niall’s current girlfriend, Amelia Woolley.

One fan tweeted, “I would like to personally thank Amelia for this wonderful romantic song because ‘in love’ Niall is the best Niall you can’t deny it! He is happy in that relationship of his and the man makes great love songs.” Another wrote: “I fear I will never be loved the way Niall loves Amelia.” Same.

The couple have been together for nearly three years, and were first spotted cozying up together on a series of Instagram Stories posted by his friends in early summer 2020. At the time, the Daily Mail was first to report that the two were more than just friends with sources telling the publication that “lockdown has definitely intensified his feelings for her.”

During an October 2022 interview, Niall’s mom, Maura Gallagher, shared rare details about his relationship.

“He has brought her home to Mullingar,” she gushed. “She is a lovely girl. She is from England and she is not in the business so that is a good one!”

