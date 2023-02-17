“Best Song Ever”? Since Niall Horan announced his upcoming third album, The Show, which will be released in June 2023, many One Direction fans believe that Harry Styles will be featured on one of the tracks. Keep reading for everything we know about their possible collaboration and fan theories.

Are Niall Horan and Harry Styles Collaborating on ‘The Show’ Album?

Hear us out: Following Niall’s announcement of his album’s name, many fans have theorized that it will have a circus theme: The Show. On top of that, photos taken of Harry on a music video set show the the singer as a ringmaster at a circus. Does this mean that Harry will be featured on a circus-themed music video for one of Niall’s tracks? Or will he really be featured on a song in Niall’s album?

Not convinced? OK, so in one of those shots on the circus-themed music video set, there lays a candle with clouds painted on it — the same candle that Niall held in a selfie that he posted in February 2023! Also, the candle has been coined the “Heaven” candle by fans — which is also the name of Niall’s first single off his album! Coincidence? We think not.

One fan connected the clues and wrote on Twitter: “Y’all……… Niall said welcome to the show… Harry looks like he’s the ringmaster of a circus show…… the blue heaven candle is there… Harry cameo in a Niall mv……….?????????!!!!” Our thoughts exactly.

Another Twitter user connected past lyrics from Harry’s song “Sign of the Times” and The Show. They wrote, “Harry: ‘welcome to the final show’ Niall: ‘welcome to the show.'” OMG?!

Are Niall Horan and Harry Styles Still Friends After One Direction?

Whether or not they collaborate on Niall’s album, both singers have supported one another over the years since their band split in 2016.

Plus, Harry even thanked his One Direction bandmates while accepting the BRIT Award for Artist of the Year in February 2023!

“I want to thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me, so I literally wouldn’t be here without you,” Harry began. “I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn because I wouldn’t be here without you either. Thank you so much.” We’re not crying, you’re crying.

