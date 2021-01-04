A third Niall Horan album just might be in the works! Less than a year after the former One Direction member dropped his second studio album Heartbreak Weather in March 2020, the Irishman told fans in January 2021 that he has new music on the brain.

The “Nice to Meet Ya” singer first teased the tracks via Instagram Stories on January 2, 2021, when responding to fan questions. “Currently writing,” Niall said when someone asked about NH3. “Just figuring it all out currently.” Well, we hope he figures it all out soon because new music would be a major plus in the new year!

As fans know, the “No Judgement” crooner had a difficult time with the release of his second studio album. Heartbreak Weather hit streaming services just as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic really started to ramp up and Niall was forced to cancel appearances and live events back when living in a virtual world was somewhat new.

“In terms of work, it’s been very hard for me — I’ve just released an album in the worst timing possible, in the history of mankind,” he expressed during a March 2020 interview with Capital FM, explaining that he used livestreams to connect with fans following the album’s release. Now that staying connected online has become the new norm, Niall’s third album will, no doubt be a total success!

Although he’s only revealed a few details about the new record, J-14 decided to break down what we know so far. Scroll through our gallery for all the details on Niall’s third studio album.

