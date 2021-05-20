Out and about! Niall Horan was photographed looking better than ever during a rare outing in London on Thursday, May 20.

The former One Direction singer, 27, departed from a black car while entering Global Radio Studios. Niall posed for photos while wearing navy blue and white striped pants paired with a matching shirt. He paired the fashionable look with a white undershirt and black loafers.

The “Flicker” crooner’s appearance comes as he continues to work on his upcoming third solo alum, and one day before his new collaboration with Anne-Marie, titled “Our Song,” is set to be released. The songstress, 30, joined Niall in London, according to a separate series of photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Anne-Marie, for her part, looked stylish dressed in plaid pants and a white tank top paired with nude heels and a green varsity jacket.

“I’ve been keeping this one a secret for a while,” the “Rockabye” singer wrote on Instagram when announcing the single. In his own post, Niall wrote, “It’s finally happening!”

Before the duo announced their single, photos of them filming a music video surfaced online and fans freaked out! Niall and Anne-Marie were pictured dressed to the nines driving a vintage car behind a camera. Her pink hair was on full display as she drove the car wearing white gloves while Niall sat shotgun.

The former X Factor contestant first shared news of his upcoming record via Instagram in early 2021. “Currently writing,” told fans during an Instagram Q&A in January. “Just figuring it all out currently.”

At the time, Niall also told fans that, yes, he’s “writing” music but didn’t know if he would “be releasing anything for a while … need time as per usual.”

Following his departure from One Direction when the band took their indefinite hiatus in 2015, Niall released his debut solo album, Flicker, in October 2017. More than two years later, he dropped album No. 2, Heartbreak Weather, in March 2020, amid the global health crisis.

“In terms of work, it’s been very hard for me — I’ve just released an album in the worst timing possible, in the history of mankind,” he explained during an interview with Capital FM after the record’s release.

Although he’s keeping details about NH3 under wraps so far, fans are keeping a close eye on Niall’s social media pages for any hint or upadate!

Scroll through our gallery to see photos from the singer’s recent outing.

