Disney Channel viewers said goodbye to That’s So Raven in November 2007. After a successful four-year run on the TV network, the show aired its final episode not knowing that years later, a spinoff would become just as loved.

Starring Raven-Symoné and Anneliese van der Pol as best friend duo Raven and Chelsea, That’s So Raven followed the teens’ hilarious antics. Each episode started with the psychic Raven having a vision that could possibly change her life. In order to stop some of the crazy things that occurred, the two girls got themselves into a few pretty sticky situations. This went on for a total of four seasons.

After That’s So Raven came to an end, the show got a spinoff series, Cory in the House, which starred Kyle Massey and Rondell Sheridan as Cory and Victor Baxter, respectively. After two seasons, that show came to end. When all hope was lost for more That’s So Raven in fans’ lives, Disney Channel announced that another spinoff would premiere in July 2017.

Titled Raven’s Home, the show starred both Raven and Anneliese as their original characters. But, instead of teens, they both played single moms raising their kids in Chicago. Raven, for her part, was raising twins — Booker and Nia. Booker had inherited his mom’s psychic abilities while Nia did not. Just like the OG series, for four seasons, the show had a similar format. But in October 2021, it was revealed that Raven’s Home would be taking on a new storyline for season 5 and bringing back another well-known character.

“I hope that people go back and watch the series and write in, tweet, post what they would like because ultimately we are here for the fans,” Raven told Entertainment Tonight in May 2021, before the show’s fifth season was renewed. “We are here to entertain those. And do I love my cast? Yes. Do I want to work with them for as long as I can? Of course. Is it my decision? No, that’s Disney Channel’s decision. So wait for it. Make noise, stomp your feet, do what you can and see what happens.”

The power of the fandom prevailed! Season 5 of Raven’s Home will have Raven and Booker moving back to San Francisco so she can help take care of her dad after he suffered a mild heart attack. The rest of the series regulars have since departed the series, but tons of new characters are set to be introduced as the mother-son duo continues to find themselves within their new life.

If Raven’s Home didn’t come to an end, why did the original That’s So Raven? Scroll through our gallery for what we know!

