Is the Disney Channel Original Movie Jump In! getting a sequel? Nothing is officially in the works, but former Disney Channel star Jordan Pruitt is down to get the cast back together and create a new song for the film!

“I know @DisneyChannel isn’t doing DCOM’s anymore, but wouldn’t it be kind of fun to do a Jump In! 2?” the songstress, 29, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, September 16. “I’ll write another theme song!”

I know @DisneyChannel isn’t doing DCOM’s anymore, but wouldn’t it be kind of fun to do a Jump In 2? @corbinbleu @KekePalmer I’ll write another theme song! ✨💗 — Jordan Pruitt (@JordansBlog) September 16, 2020

Jordan first skyrocketed to fame after releasing various songs for past Disney Channel movies, like “Outside Looking In” for Read It and Weep and, most notably, “Jump to the Rhythm” for Jump In! — which starred Keke Palmer and Corbin Bleu.

The iconic throwback film premiered on the network in 2007 and followed a young boxer named Izzy who has dreams to follow in his dad’s footsteps and win the Golden Gloves. After helping out BFF Mary and acting as a substitute member of her double dutch team, he falls in love with jumping rope. Izzy officially joins the team as a permanent member and together they go on to compete (and win) in the city finals.

Although she didn’t spill any tea on getting the cast back together for a sequel, Keke — who starred as Mary in the flick — recently took a walk down memory lane and relived her Jump In! days. When chatting with Cosmopolitan in July, the actress, 27, looked back on her and Corbin’s kissing scene from the movie.

“That was my first kiss in life,” she recalled. “Even though that wasn’t my real first kiss, it was my actual first kiss … I remember just feeling excited and it was cool because I had a cool person to kiss, Corbin is pretty good looking. At the same time, it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m scared, I’m 12, I’m a little kid.’ The most fun part about this movie was that I was around my peers — people my own age.”

She continued, “Jump In! was one of the most fun sets I’ve ever worked on.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.