Scream Queens, the hilarious horror series by American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy, might just be getting a reboot! Or at least, the cast wants one!

The show, which ran from 2015-2016, had only two seasons before it was cancelled. The FX series had such a unique script and cast, that many fans were surprised of its abrupt end. Just some famous names that took part of Scream Queens was pop princess Ariana Grande, Emma Roberts, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billie Lourd, Lea Michele, Abigail Breslin and Keke Palmer! Talk about a star-studded cast.

When asked if the cast could be rallied for another season, Jamie said she didn’t “believe so.”

“I think Ryan did what we wanted to do with that,” Curtis confirmed to Deadline‘s Hero Nation podcast in November 2020. “It was a weird and wacky group of people, it was a funny experiment in creating characters but putting them in another world. The writing was so clever, I made good friends. The writing was incredible, for me, and I just don’t think [so].”

In February 2019, Murphy expressed a desire for a reboot and asked fans on Instagram what format the program should return in.

He said, “So many people recently have been asking me about rebooting or continuing SCREAM QUEENS (RIP, taken too soon). Emma, Billie, Lea and I have mused on it, but question: should it be a six-episode limited? A catch-up movie? Who should I bring back? Would love your thoughts. So many questions….”

He also played around with the possibility in an interview with Deadline in November 2019. “I would have to say that the answer to that lies in the studio who made it,” Murphy replied when asked about the series’ return becoming a reality.

“Obviously I work for Netflix now, but if I could do anything to bring it back. Emma said she would do it, Lea Michelle said she would do it, Jamie Lee Curtis, Abigail Breslin, Billie Lourd are all in. So it would depend if Fox wants to do it. I think we’d all do it. I think we’re waiting for them to call us. I know the show is very popular and had a real spike in popularity on Hulu.”

Since then, rumors of a season 3 have gone radio silent. Scroll through our gallery to see what the cast of Scream Queens has said about a reboot!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.