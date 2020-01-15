Even celebrities are obsessed with TikTok! On Tuesday, January 14, Ashley Tisdale became the latest Hollywood star to join the short-form video sharing app and had fans totally shook when she channeled her inner Sharpay Evans for a video.

The 34-year-old took a walk down memory lane and uploaded a TikTok video recreating one of the most iconic scenes from the High School Musical franchise. Ashley donned a pair of bright pink shades, recruited fellow actor Adam Rose to play the role of baking, basketball player Zeke and transported her viewers back to 2006 — the year the first film premiered.

“Troy Bolton is not in my show,” she lip synced to start off the scene. She even ended the video with one of fans’ favorite lines, “Evaporate, tall person!”

Previously, Ashley revisited her High School Musical roots on Instagram Stories when she forced her husband to watch the second film for the first time. She asked Christopher if he was a fan of the movies and although he didn’t seem too into them, his reactions were everything.

“Would you have watched this when you were younger? Be honest,” she asked. To which he responded, “Probably not.”

“Not your cup of tea? You were doing some other crazy stuff in high school?” she quipped back.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star isn’t the only Disney Channel alum who appreciates a throwback. On Monday, January 13, just one day before Ashley’s mini High School Musical reboot, the Jonas Brothers took to TikTok with a remake of their own. The band hilariously recreated the iconic Keeping Up With The Kardashian purse fight between Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Naturally, fans were obsessed and the video quickly went viral!

