The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards are, no doubt, going to be a night to remember. Between the star-studded guest list, successful nominees and sure-to-be amazing performers, it’s going to be epic!

On Wednesday, January 8, the radio streaming platform announced all the categories and a ton of major artists, bands and songs are nominated! Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Halsey, Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber, Khalid, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Post Malone, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift and more are among those up for multiple awards this year.

But when will the glamorous event take place? Where can you vote for your favorite artists? Where will you be able to watch the awards show? Don’t worry, J-14 has you covered! Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the details on the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

