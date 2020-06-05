Since she was skyrocketed to stardom, Billie Eilish has been pretty open about what it’s actually like being in the public eye. Now, the singer has opened up about the negative sides of fame, and her relationship with social media.

“Look, I am clickbait at the moment. Anything with my name on it or anything I say or do can and will be used against me. I don’t watch people’s [Instagram] Stories, I quit Twitter a couple of years ago, I look at the occasional meme and I feel bad that I don’t post more, as the fans want it, but I have nothing to post. Honestly. Zip,” she explained in a new interview with GQ. “The thing I realized recently is this: when you get to a certain level of fame or notoriety, it doesn’t matter what you say or do, you are a certain level of known. You will be super hated. And super loved.”

She continued, “Everyone is hated and everyone is loved.”

But when asked if she can ignore the internet trolls and brush off the hate, the 18-year-old got real.

“Not quite. It still feels bad to be hated on, no matter what you try to tell yourself,” she admitted.

Billie also reacted to Tyler, The Creator‘s comments during the 2020 Grammy Awards. For those who missed it, the musician called out categorization in the music industry, saying that anything he releases always gets put in “a ‘rap’ or ‘urban’ category.”

“I have always hated categories,” Billie told the publication, seemingly calling out the industry’s double standard. “I hate when people say, ‘Oh, you look like “blank.” You sound like “blank.”‘ It was such a cool thing Tyler said. I agree with him about that term. Don’t judge an artist off the way someone looks or the way someone dresses. Wasn’t Lizzo in the Best R&B category that night? I mean, she’s more pop than I am.”

She added, “Look, if I wasn’t white I would probably be in ‘rap’. Why? They just judge from what you look like and what they know. I think that is weird. The world wants to put you into a box; I’ve had it my whole career. Just because I am a white teenage female I am pop. Where am I pop? What part of my music sounds like pop?”

That’s not all! The “Bad Guy” songstress also explained why she likes to wear oversized clothing.

“I have never felt desired. My past boyfriends never made me feel desired. None of them. And it’s a big thing in my life that I feel I have never been physically desired by somebody,” Billie revealed. “So I dress the way I dress as I don’t like to think of you guys — I mean anyone, everyone — judging [my body], or the size of it. But that doesn’t mean that I won’t wake up one day and decide to wear a tank top, which I have done before.”

