Dream team! Lady Gaga just revealed that she wants to be Billie Eilish‘s mentor, and we are seriously so here for this epic pairing.

The “Bad Romance” songstress explained that because she felt like she didn’t have anyone looking out for her, she wants to be that person for Billie. And that’s why she decided to reach out to her after the Grammy Awards last year.

“Billie swept a whole bunch of awards so I said, ‘Let’s send some flowers.’ I wrote her a note. For me, it’s healing because it hurt me that I didn’t get that. I’m going to be that for someone else,” she explained during a recent interview with Apple Music. “This idea that we’re rooting for each other, cheering each other on, is so important. I’ve had a harder time with ­older women in terms of having a female ­mentor. Other than Celine Dion and Carole King, it’s proven ­difficult to have someone who would show me the way. So I really hope that young female artists – or young artists of any gender identity or sexual identity – will know that I am rooting for them.”

As fans know, the 34-year-old’s comments come just days after the “Bad Liar” singer unfollowed everyone on Instagram. Yep, Billie purged her following list after some people slammed her for seemingly following other celebrities who were accused of alleged sexual and physical abuse.

It all started after the musician took to her Instagram Stories and reposted a photo that read, “If I am following your abuser DM ME and I will unfollow them. I support you.”

Shortly after sharing the pic, the 18-year-old received backlash from fans for following alleged abusers, including: Justin Bieber, who recently responded after being accused of sexual assault in 2014; Ansel Elgort, who also denied accusations after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old in 2014; and Chris Brown, who has a history with domestic violence. She now follows zero people.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault HotlineOpens in a new Window. at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

