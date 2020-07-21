Everyone fangirls — even your favorite celebrities! Yep, Billie Eilish just had a major fangirl moment when she discovered that Britney Spears had danced to one of her songs, and she said she was so excited about it that she “almost pooped her pants!” LOL.

“She posted a couple of videos to my songs and I almost pooped my pants,” the singer revealed during an appearance on her dad’s Podcast, “Me & Dad Radio,” after one of Britney’s songs started playing. “So I love you, Britney.”

The “Bad Guy” songstress also revealed that she used to jam out to the “classic” tune “Baby One More Time” when she was younger — didn’t we all?

“I used to dance in the living room to this on my tiny little horrible speaker,” she said.

As fans know, the 38-year-old isn’t the only artist that Billie idolizes. Earlier this month, the musician revealed that she used to obsess over Justin Bieber so much that her parents considered sending her to therapy. Billie’s mother, Maggie May Baird, recalled a time that her daughter “sobbed” over Justin’s 2012 song “As Long As You Love Me” premiering, while chatting with her Billie and her dad, Patrick O’Connell, on another episode of his podcast.

“I remember this one really well and the video, and Billie talking about it, and being excited it was coming out, and just crying and crying,” she revealed. “Everyone knows the whole Billie, Justin Bieber thing but this song was a big part of it.”

But Maggie admitted that she started to worry about her daughter’s love for Justin.

“I would watch the music video for this song and just sob,” the 18-year-old noted, with her mom adding, “I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy because you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.