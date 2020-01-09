It’s been over two years since Selena Gomez officially parted ways with her ex Justin Bieber, and now she’s looking for a boyfriend. In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, the 27-year-old singer’s close friend and songwriting partner Julia Michaels revealed that she’s ready for a new relationship.

The “Issues” singer explained to the publication that before they go into the studio together, she usually reaches out to Selena and assesses her mood.

“I’ll text her to say, ‘What kind of mood are you in?’ One time she responded, ‘I’m feeling strong and happy,’ and then she said at the end of the text: ‘I really just want a boyfriend’,” Julia remembered.

That particular text exchange between the two artists inspired an unreleased track called “I Want A Boyfriend.”

“I thought we should do a song about it. She got to the studio, and it all started flowing together,” Julia told the publication. “One of the lyrics is about a fine line between a want and a need. Yes, she wants a boyfriend, but it’s not a need. She’s okay on her own, and we all should be, too.”

Later in the interview, Selena confirmed that although she wants a boyfriend, she doesn’t mind being single.

“I need time by myself. I love going to my room at the end of the day. Just me and my dog,” she said. “I got the full granny panties situation, stretched out in my bed. I’ve been single for over two years now. I’m okay with that.”

As fans know, this isn’t the first time the “Lose You To Love Me” songstress has opened up about her single status. In October 2019, Selena admitted that she’s ready to start dating again during an interview on the Zach Sang Show.

“I’ve been super, super single for two years and I want to know what that love will look like next for me,” she said. “I want it to be real and I don’t want it to be codependent or messy or lack of communication. When you get older you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength.”

