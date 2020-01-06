Is Selena Gomez OK? That seems to be the question on everyone’s minds after she was apparently stung by a pretty dangerous jelly fish. Yep, according to reports, the singer was enjoying a vacation in Honolulu, Hawaii, when the creature attacked her.

In a series of photos, the Wizards of Waverly Place star could be seen limping and leaning on her friends as she made her way out of the water. It was clear she was in a of pain as her worried pals huddled around her. Sources revealed that it was a Portuguese man o’ war that stung the “Bad Liar” songstress, and although the jellyfish’s venom is technically strong enough to kill a human, it’s pretty rare. It appears that the former Disney star made a full recovery, as she was snapped enjoying her time on the beach some time later, with nothing but smiles on her face. Phew!

OK, so getting stung by a jelly fish definitely isn’t the best way to start her new year, but the brunette beauty is still feeling pretty positive that 2020 is going to be an amazing year for her. She took to Instagram a few hours after the incident, writing, “Hi New Year. Let’s make this one better than the rest.”

As fans know, Selena is currently gearing up for the release of new album, Rare, which is set to drop on January 10, 2020. The upcoming LP will have a total of 13 songs, including the already released tracks “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now.” The album will also feature collaborations with 6lack and Kid Cudi!

“The album is all about where I am now and where I’m going,” she shared during an On Air With Ryan Seacrest interview back in October 2019. “So, in my opinion, [‘Lose You To Love Me’ and ‘Look At Her Now’] are great songs, but I’ve saved the best for later.”

It’ll be her first album in almost five years, and fans cannot wait!

