Oops! Selena Gomez had a pretty awkward moment on her way to an Ed Sheeran concert. The singer was asked to tell an embarrassing story during a recent radio interview, and she revealed that she “soiled” her pants while she was stuck in traffic before the show!

“Me and my friends love going to concerts back home and Ed Sheeran was playing at the Hollywood Bowl,” the Spring Breakers actress explained during an appearance on KISS FM U.K.’s breakfast show on Tuesday, December 17. “There was so much traffic and I was very uncomfortable, let’s say down there in that area. So, I will say that it was the first time I had maybe soiled my pants a little bit. I was not excited, but I didn’t want to leave, so I kind of was like, ‘I’m gonna put a little sweater in the bottom of me.’ And I made it through the concert.”

The former Disney Channel star also revealed during the interview that she’d totally be down for a Wizards of Waverly Place reboot, and fans are freaking out! That would seriously be a dream come true.

“It makes me very happy. It was one of the greatest times of my life,” the “Bad Liar” songstress gushed about the show, which aired from October 2007 to January 2012. “I will never forget it. I still talk to some of the people from the show.”

When the radio host asked the 27-year-old if she would ever be willing to reprise her role as Alex Russo, she admitted, “I actually would love to. I don’t know when that will happen or if that will happen but I am 1,000 percent down.”

OK, this needs to happen, like, now! The series also starred David Henrie, Maria Canals-Barrera, David DeLuise, Jennifer Stone, Gregg Sulkin, Bridgit Mendler and Bailee Madison.

