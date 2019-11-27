Despite continuing feud rumors, there’s definitely no more bad blood between Hailey Baldwin and Selena Gomez! On Tuesday, November 26, a source close to the model exclusively told Us Weekly that she does not “consider there to be a feud” between her and the songstress.

“Hailey wasn’t mad about ‘Lose You To Love Me’ at all,” the source said about the 27-year-old’s latest and greatest single which is allegedly about her ex. “Hailey thinks Selena is talented. By liking photos of Selena, whether it be a glam shot or ones that her friends post on Instagram, Hailey wants to show that there are no hard feelings. It’s her way of trying to make peace and show her support for Selena in a low key way, yet public way.”

Last month, Hailey was accused of shading the former Disney actress when she posted a screenshot to her Instagram Stories of a song she was listening to just moments after Selena dropped the new tune. It was called “I’ll Kill You,” and fans quickly assumed it was directed towards Selena. The song — by Summer Walker and Jhené Aiko — is about protecting your man from other women.

She took to Instagram hours later and explained that her post had nothing to do with the “Bad Liar” songstress after all.

“Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response.’ This is complete BS,” she seemingly responded in a since-deleted comment.

The insider even reported that Justin Bieber has made there 23-year-old “feel very confident about their relationship” and together, they want Selena “to be happy and in a good place.”

As fans know, Hailey took to Instagram on Sunday, November 23 and seemingly liked a video of the brunette beauty displaying her gorgeous 2019 American Music Awards look, which was posted by Selena’s makeup artist, Hung Vanngo. Rumors started to swirl that the two were feuding once again after it appeared that she had also unliked the video, but it seems like the two are actually on good terms.

