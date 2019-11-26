Get ready for some major tea to be spilled because it looks like The Weeknd is releasing a new song about his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez! Yep, according to Entertainment Tonight, the “Can’t Feel My Face” crooner recently registered a song titled “Like Selena” on ASCAP, which is an electronic database that artists use to get paid for their tunes. OMG.

As fans know, the two stars were pretty much couple goals when they dated back in 2017. They were first spotted kissing in January, and they went Instagram official a few months later. They made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May, and after that they were practically inseparable. The couple was definitely not shy about showing off their love, and they even got a puppy together!

The relationship lasted for 10 months before they called it quits in October 2017. Although an insider told People Magazine that their busy schedules was to blame, fans were convinced the split had something to do with the 27-year-old “Bad Liar” songstress hanging out with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. Yep, Selena and Justin were spotted attending church together just days before news hit the web that she and the rapper had broken up.

It turns out, this isn’t the first song the 29-year-old has allegedly written about his ex. Back in March 2018, fans were convinced that his track “Call Out My Name” was inspired by his relationship with Selena. Why? Well, in the song, The Weeknd sings about almost giving a piece of himself to someone, and fans were quick to point out the former Disney actress had a kidney transplant due to her autoimmune disease called lupus in the summer of 2017. The Wizards of Waverly Place star ended up getting a new kidney from her best friend Francia Raisa.

“I said I didn’t feel nothing baby, but I lied / I almost cut a piece of myself for your life,” the lyrics read.

Who else is excited to hear this new song?!

