Fans are going crazy after seeing a photo of Selena Gomez‘s brand new tattoo. On Sunday, November 24, the 27-year-old took to Instagram and shared a few backstage snapshots of her getting ready before she took the 2019 American Music Awards stage. One picture in the collage showed of the “Lose You To Love Me” songstress’ new ink on her left thigh, a pair of hands praying with a rosary wrapped around them.

Some Selena fans have taken to social media and speculated that her latest tattoo is a nod to ex boyfriend Justin Bieber who has a similar pair of praying hands inked right above his left ankle. For those who don’t know, the pair was in an on and off relationship for about eight years from 2010 until 2018, when the two ultimately went their separate ways for good. In October 2019, the brunette beauty dropped two new songs — “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” — about finding herself, which seemingly put an end to the long relationship.

“AMAs day,” she captioned the images tagging New York City based tattoo artist, Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy. “More to come.”

After she shared the new ink, Bang Bang even took to his own Instagram account to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at Selena getting the tattoo.

“For the wonderful [Selena Gomez],” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for the trust”

According to Refinery29, the tattoo artist revealed that her newest body art was completed just after the American Music Awards rehearsal on November 21.

“I wanted to find a spot that it would land and would look really unique to her,” he shared about the tattoo’s placement. “So we played with a couple of areas on her leg, and that’s where she loved it the most. In conversations that I’ve had with her, I feel like I relate a lot to her inspiration without her telling me exactly what it is.”

