When it comes to starting a relationship, Selena Gomez knows exactly what she wants. The 27-year-old songstress recently revealed the ideal qualities she looks for in a partner and even shared what traits turn her off.

“I love funny. I don’t like arrogant,” she told UK’s Capital FM during a radio interview on Monday, December 16. “I don’t like, you know, show-offy. I love playful, adventurous, but really down-to-earth and cool.”

The “Lose You To Love Me” singer also admitted that she would prefer to be “approached in a natural, organic way” by guys and prefers to meet people in a group setting. “I find that’s what makes me comfortable,” she explained.

Selena also said that she looks for someone who is interested in getting to know her, not just for fame.

“I hope that whoever’s doing that is actually interested in me and not really my name. So, it’s pretty hard, but that’s usually the best way,” she said before adding, “I feel like in the first five seconds I can tell if I’m meeting someone that just wants one thing, and then I can tell when it’s a good group of guys and they’re cool.”

As fans know, the Disney Channel alum was in an on and off relationship with Justin Bieber for seven years before they ultimately split back in May 2018. Selena has also been linked to One Direction singer Niall Horan after they reportedly had a fling back in 2015. In 2017, she dated The Weeknd for ten months before the two artists went their separate ways.

Most recently, Selena has been linked to her ex-boyfriend Samuel Krost. In October, she was spotted wearing his clothes just days after the two were caught entering La Esquina restaurant in New York City for what looked like a dinner date.

Despite continuing romance rumors, the “Same Old Love” singer set the record straight via Instagram Stories on October 30, 2019 with a message to followers that read, “I am not dating anyone. I’ve been single for two years. I’m on God’s timing, not mine.”

