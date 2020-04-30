Musicians Justin Bieber and Avril Lavigne are both “warriors” battling Lyme disease. For those who missed it, back in January the Canadian pop star came clean about his diagnosis in a heartfelt Instagram post and addressed his struggles in the fan-favorite YouTube docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Avril revealed that she reached out to Justin after he went public with his Lyme diseases diagnosis.

“I just reached out like, ‘Yo, here for you if you need any advice. I can share my knowledge with you.’ He was appreciative of that, but I think it seems like he is doing well. He put out new music and he had a tour, also,” the 25-year-old explained. “He is also a warrior overcoming Lyme and that was the whole inspiration behind my song, ‘Warrior.’ ‘Warrior’ and ‘Head Above Water’ were the two first songs I wrote for this album because I was freshly coming out of fighting Lyme disease, so naturally that was what was on my heart.”

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Avril has been super vocal about her life-threatening battle with the illness. Back in 2015, she revealed to People Magazine that she contracted the disease from a tick, and it left her bedridden for five months.

Aside from becoming close with Justin, Avril has also struck up a friendship with her longtime fan Billie Eilish. In fact, the “Complicated” songstress even attended her 18th birthday party back in December 2019.

“It was fun and her mom baked a cake, that was sweet. She was in LA and there was a piñata and games. It was a small group of her friends and family and just a bunch of fun arcade games and stuff,” Avril dished during a recent appearance on E! News. “She’s a dope girl, she’s cool. She also sent me a bunch of swag, a bunch of her merch — Billie Eilish merch — in the mail, which I rock.”

As fans know, Justin and Billie are already super close. So, with a musical legend like Avril in the mix, this is the friend group that we never knew we needed!

