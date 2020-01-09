Hailey Baldwin Slams Trolls Who Mocked Justin Bieber’s Battle With Lyme Disease

Model Hailey Baldwin is standing up for her husband on social media. After Justin Bieber announced that he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease, most fans were quick to send him messages of love and support. Others commented on his Instagram post with vicious messages making fun of his illness.

Not soon after, Hailey took to Twitter and clapped back at the internet trolls who mocked her husband’s diagnosis.

“For those who are trying to downplay the severity of Lyme disease,” the 23-year-old wrote. “Please do your research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years. Making fun of and belittling a disease you don’t understand is never the way, all it takes is educating yourself.”

In a series of separate tweets, she thanked other celebrities — including Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Avril Lavigne — for offering her “clarity and information” on Lyme disease following Justin’s diagnosis.

For those who missed it, on Wednesday, January 8, the “What Do You Mean?” singer revealed that for much of 2019 he suffered from severe depression and mental health issues, which stemmed from being undiagnosed. In a heartfelt Instagram caption he told fans that he would address the illness in his upcoming docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons.

The ten-episode series is set to show Justin as he pulls “back the curtain and giving fans an intimate look into the past few years of his life. From the joys of marriage to the struggles through difficult seasons, Justin opens up to reveal his biggest challenges as he gets back into the studio to record his first album since 2015.”

At this time, it is still unconfirmed how Justin contracted Lyme disease. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, “Lyme disease is diagnosed based on symptoms, physical findings (e.g., rash), and the possibility of exposure to infected ticks.”

