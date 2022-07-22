She’s killing it! Millie Bobby Brown got her start as Eleven on Stranger Things and has accomplished so much since making her Netflix debut.

“I want to evolve,” Millie told MTV in March 2021 about growing up in the public eye. “I don’t want this industry to hold me back from evolving and telling stories that I feel like have to go with my age.”

It’s safe to say, she’s already taking over Hollywood! Keep reading for all the details about her net worth and how she makes money.

What Is Millie Bobby Brown’s Net Worth?

The actress has an estimated net worth is $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The website also reveals that Millie makes an estimated $300,000 per episode of Stranger Things.

Ahead of the show’s third season, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the show’s cast earned a major pay raise. Sources told the publication in March 2018 that there were tiered paychecks with the A-listers making nearly $350,000 for one episode. When it came to speaking about the cast’s salaries, Netflix stayed tight-lipped about the Hollywood Reporter‘s report.

How Does Millie Bobby Brown Make Money?

Other than Stranger Things, the British star has a few major roles under her belt. In fact, she reportedly made $10 million to reprise her role in Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2, according to a July 2022 report published by Variety. However, Millie is also finding success with her beauty brand, Florence by Mills, which launched in August 2019.

“I didn’t like how my makeup made me feel,” Millie explained to Refinery29 at the time, explaining why she decided to create her own brand. “Everything was anti-aging. I didn’t want that to be my beauty journey. Everybody wants to know how to rid of their wrinkles, but [I’m asking] how do I just take care of my skin as a young person?”

Selling both makeup and skincare, Millie has found her niche in the beauty world by marketing to the younger generation — her fans.

“For so long it’s been that women are supposed to wear makeup, but I think there isn’t really a right way to use it,” she said in the same interview. “As long as you’re being yourself, then why can’t you wear makeup? It’s not about other people; it’s about making yourself feel good.”

