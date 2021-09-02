Netflix is proving that Cobra Kai never dies with a season 5 renewal before the fourth season premiere!

In August 2021, the streaming service announced that the Emmy-nominated series, which is a spinoff of The Karate Kid movies, would return for more episodes after season 4 premieres in December 2021.

“The deeper and richer you make the world, the more opportunities there are,” showrunner Hayden Schlossberg told The Hollywood Reporter in January 2021. “When we pitched to Netflix, the show wasn’t just season three and four; we talked about all the possibilities we think there are with this franchise.”

The show premiered via YouTube Red in June 2020. After season 2, Cobra Kai found its home on Netflix. Fans, both old and new, became infatuated with the return of The Karate Kid stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka (who play Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence). Taking place more than 30 years after their fight, Daniel and Johnny are still feuding. But this time, they’re training a new crop of fighters at competing dojos.

“It connects because it tells relative stories for today’s generation, but yet has that nostalgic embrace of the original and never loses sight of its source material so it’s just fantastic to continue this story,” Ralph told TODAY in September 2020. Joining him and William in the cast are stars Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser and Peyton List.

Tanner, for one, has arguably become the show’s breakout star by playing Johnny’s son Robby.

“I’d love to see Robby and Johnny to mend their relationship and really truly connect,” the Netflix star told Glamour U.K. in January 2021. “Robby and Johnny are both trying to figure out who they are and they kind of have the same goals. They want to do something right. They want to get back to normal. They want to try to do something bigger with their life, and get out of the gutter, and be successful. Why can’t they just talk about that and be like, ‘S–t, we get along great?'”

Tanner noted that he’d also love to see his onscreen mom “obviously get major help, so maybe the family can somewhat get along,” but ultimately, he just wants to “see Robby succeed.”

“I know he’s in some trouble right now, obviously, with kicking Miguel off the banister but he really is trying to get his life on track,” the actor shared. “It’s a vicious cycle for him so, I’d just like to see that consistency in the character to continue to do extremely well.”

Scroll though our gallery for everything we know about Cobra Kai season 5 so far.

