September 2021 means time for new releases! Netflix has tons of movies and TV shows headed to the streaming service throughout the month.

Victoria Justice, for one, is set to star in the upcoming film Afterlife of the Party. She’ll star as Cassie, a party girl who accidentally dies after a night out. She gets a chance to fix all her relationships from the afterlife with the help of an angel.

“I think it’s refreshing that it’s a movie that’s not just about like getting the guy you like,” Victoria told Bustle in August 2021. “Cassie’s [not] coming back down to Earth to find the love of her life or mend whatever with her ex-boyfriend or something. … I think it’s important for young women to see female friendships being portrayed in a way where women are not just sitting around talking about men. Female friendships are so deep and complex and fulfilling in so many other ways.”

The Victorious alum continued, “At the end of the day, I feel like it’s a story that reminds you to not take life for granted and that life is precious, and that we have to be kind and take care of the people that we love. Because you never know when it’s all going to be over.”

The final season of Netflix’s series Lucifer is also set to premiere in September. While not much information has been released thus far, fans can expect 10 more episodes to wrap up the entire series.

“There is a story that we didn’t know we would have to tell until we got to the point we got to [with the season 5 finale], and once we got there and looked around, we realized that there was an entire engine for an entire season’s worth of storytelling that we’re excited about,” showrunner Joe Henderson told TVLine in August 2021. “But it is very much a season of saying goodbye to the show we love.”

My Little Pony: A New Generation also brings a new cast — including Sofia Carson and Vanessa Hudgens — to the streaming service with another installment in the animated film series. But that’s not all! Letters to Juliet, episodes of BUNK’D and more will be available for streaming throughout the month.

Aside with new additions, tons of fan-favorite movies and TV shows will also, unfortunately, will be removed from Netflix. Scroll through our gallery for a full list of everything coming to and leaving the streaming service inn September 2021.

