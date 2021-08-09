She’s not in Riverdale anymore! Lili Reinhart is gearing up for her next project.

In March 2021, it was first announced that the actress would star in and executive produce the new Netflix movie Plus/Minus. Months after casting was finalized, the Riverdale actress took to Instagram and revealed that filming had officially come to an end.

“That’s an official wrap on Plus/Minus,” Lili captioned her Instagram post. “These beautiful people mean so much to me, an Instagram caption could never do them justice.”

Aside from posting multiple selfies, the actress also shared behind-the-scenes picture that included costars Danny Ramirez, Aisha Dee — who fans may recognize from The Bold Type — and David Corenswet. Lilli also shared one image with the movie’s director, Wanuri Kahiu.

“Thank you @netflix for allowing us to play and trusting me as your leading lady and executive producer,” the Chemical Hearts actress concluded her post. “I can’t wait for you all to see what we put our hearts into this summer.”

Plus/Minus is set to follow the story of a college graduate named Natalie whose life becomes two “parallel realities.” In one, the young adult becomes a mom and moves back to her Texas hometown. In the second, she moves to Los Angeles for a chance to pursue her career.

Before announcing her involvement in Plus/Minus, Lili teased the movie during an August 2020 interview with Vogue.

“I’m already in the midst of producing and starring in a Netflix film, hopefully for next year,” the CW personality gushed at the time. “I love being a producer! I’m the kind of person who likes control. I’m not a control freak but I like to know that my opinion matters and that it’s being heard. And, I think I’m good at it.”

During the same interview, Lili gushed over her producing credit on 2020’s Chemical Hearts and explained how that prepared her for the rest of her career.

“On Chemical Hearts, I had a lot to give. I was involved in everything: helping with the script and casting, watching cuts of the movie after filming and giving my opinion, helping with the trailer and poster,” Lili told Vogue. “It’s funny because looking back on my other films, I always tried to be more involved in any way that I could because I love the industry. Now I’m like, ‘Oh, dope! I can get used to this!’”

Scroll through our gallery to learn everything you need to know about Lili’s upcoming movie Plus/Minus.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.