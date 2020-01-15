Ever since To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before hit screens in August 2018, fans have been obsessed with Lana Condor and Noah Centineo‘s relationship. Their characters are serious couple goals in the movie, so it’s only natural that fans started hoping that the stars would get together IRL too! But the actress is definitely not happy with the shippers. The 22-year-old just slammed fans after some of them started sending hate to her real boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre, online.

“I love Noah with all my heart, but the switch was when people started attacking Anthony online,” she told Teen Vogue. “That was when I realized as much as I can show my love and my friendship to Noah… I can’t be that private with Anthony because people are starting to be really hurtful to him. He’s been by my side through everything. He’s such an amazing person and has been an integral part of me staying literally sane.”

Previously, Lana admitted that she “definitely encouraged the [dating] speculation” between her and Noah. She told Cosmopolitan, “It’s because we believe in the story and the characters and we genuinely love each other. You can truly love someone in a very platonic way.”

The Netflix star has even revealed that she had a crush on The Fosters actor in the past!

“To this day, I think he’s the greatest guy ever. It was not hard being his costar at all. I have a huge crush on him! I like to think he has a crush on me — but you know, whatever. But he’s an amazing guy, and he’s so talented,” she told MTV News.

As for Anthony and Lana, they’ve been together for more than four years now, and boy, are they adorable together. But what does Anthony think of Noah? Well, get this — according to the brunette beauty, Anthony, Noah and their other costar Jordan Fisher all hung out, and it sounds like they had the best time together.

“It was so funny because Noah and Jordan met Anthony both at the same time,” she gushed. “They came over to my house. It was so cute, it almost felt like my three boyfriends all meeting each other.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.