The next two To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before films aren’t the only projects that Lana Condor has on the horizon. According to her most recent Instagram post, the 22-year-old actress has teamed up with her boyfriend Anthony De La Torre for a secret collaboration.

The actress took to the social media site on Wednesday, January 8, and teased the couple’s upcoming project. Lana posted an adorable picture of her cuddled up to her boyfriend as he hovered over a laptop.

“We’ve been working on a very special project for months now for you guys,” she captioned the sweet snap. “It’s been blood, sweat, and tears. It’s been highs & lows & sobs & laughs but we’ve done it together, and that’s what counts. Building dreams together. Love your loved ones, love your strangers. We can’t wait to share with you so soon x.”

Although the pair didn’t give much information on what they’re releasing, fans were quick to speculate what the super secret project might be. The general consensus is that they have a song, or something music related, in the works. Along with being an actor, Anthony is a singer, songwriter and guitarist. For a brief period of time, he was the vocalist in the alternative band, The Fell. With all this in mind, it’s probably safe to say that the 26-year-old has some major connections in the music industry, so an original song totally makes sense.

Others have guessed that the two could possibly be working on some sort of TV show or movie. They both have pretty established careers in Hollywood, and Lana does a bit of extra time since filming on the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy concluded in August 2019, so this is another possibility.

For those who don’t know, Lana has been in a relationship with Anthony since August 2015.

