If the soundtrack of The Summer I Turned Pretty is Taylor Swift tunes, then the soundtrack of XO, Kitty is definitely K-pop. The Netflix spinoff from the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before universe, follows Anna Cathcart as Kitty, the younger sister of Lara Jean (Lana Condor), as she heads off to South Korea to find love. Throughout the show’s 10 episodes, multiple songs from popular K-pop artists can be heard.

The cast of XO, Kitty exclusively revealed to J-14 who their favorite K-pop groups are — and you might be surprised be some of their answers! Keep reading to find out.

Who Is Starring In Netflix’s ‘XO, Kitty’?

Alongside Anna, the cast of XO, Kitty includes Choi Min-yeong as Dae, Anthony Keyvan as Q, Peter Thurnwald as Alex, and newcomers Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison and Regan Aliyah as Juliana.

The series comes from coshowrunner and executive producer Jenny Han, the writer of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Summer I Turned Pretty book seires. The 10-episode first season premiered on Netflix on May 18, 2023.

Which K-Pop Groups Does the Cast of ‘XO, Kitty’ Listen to?

“I’m a BTS fan. I love BTS,” Peter revealed to J-14. “I’m just starting to dabble a little bit more in it all so I don’t have a favorite diehard group or someone that I’m like, ‘Yeah, I would love to see everything they’re doing and get involved in their life, ask me in a few months and I’ll be there.”

As for Regan, the XO, Kitty actress revealed that she was a diehard K-pop fan years before the K-pop wave hit America.

“I loved the group EXO, and they had a song called ‘Overdose.’ And Kai … Let me tell you,” she began. “And if you don’t remember, go look it up because Kai eats down in that video. He eventually dyed his hair white. I feel like I’m a really big fan girl right now, but it was so sick.”

Regan explained she was a dancer at the time, so she even attempted to learn the choreography of the “Overdose” music video.

“I remember trying to learn the choreography and I was like, ‘No, they’re eating us up. They are eating us up right now. Y’all better get in rehearsal, because they eating us up.’ That group eats to this day,” she exclaimed.

For his part, Anthony, who plays Q, is a “self-proclaimed” BLINK — a.k.a. a fan of BLACKPINK.

“Yeah I would like to say I am definitely a BLINK now,” he began, explaining that the K-pop group’s 2023 Coachella performance was what did it for him. He specifically shouted out the track “Lovesick Girls” as a favorite.

“I’ve always liked them, and I was like, ‘Oh you’re cute, yeah,'” he began. “The Coachella performance is what sealed the deal for me as I feel like they did for a lot of people. And now I can’t get enough of them.”

As for Jocelyn, she sites “BTS or BLACKPINK” as her top two favorite K-Pop bands.

The cast of XO, Kitty are self-proclaimed ARMYBLINKs, confirmed.

