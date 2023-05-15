Get ready to fall in love with the cast of XO, Kitty. The spinoff from To All the Boys I’ve Love Before follows Lara Jean’s younger sister Kitty (played by Anna Cathcart), the teen matchmaker who moves to Seoul, South Korea, to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend named Dae. So, who exactly is the actor that plays Dae?

Keep reading to meet Choi Min-yeong, who J-14 spoke to at the XO, Kitty premiere on May 11, 2023.

Who Is Choi Min-yeong?

Choi Min-yeong, 20, is a South Korean actor who made his acting debut in the Korean drama Magic Thousand Characters in 2014. Following that, he’s appeared in many popular K-dramas such as Strong Girl Bong-soon (2017), Mr. Sunshine (2018), Itaewon Class (2020) and Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022).

On top of that, the K-drama actor has also appeared in multiple musicals, such as Bonnie & Clyde, Empress Myeongseong, Frankenstein and Kinky Boots.

While at the premiere of XO, Kitty, Choi Min-yeong exclusively told J-14 what it was like to work on an American production for his role on the Netflix spinoff.

“It’s always interesting to explore a new world and have different experiences,” he began, before explaining that although XO, Kitty is an American production, everything was shot in South Korea — so the experience was a mix of both cultures.

“Half of the crew were Korean and half of the cast were Korean, and there were Korean lines. So it was a mix between that too, so I’m not really sure how I’ll feel if I’m here in Hollywood or in the states,” he revealed of visiting America for the premiere. “All in English with no Koreans around me.”

However, there was one thing that was different for the actor while he filmed the series.

“But what definitely was different was in the states, you have different directors for different blocks,” he recalled. “In Korea, we have one director for a show. That was really interesting for me and a new experience.”

Along with Choi Min-yeong and Anna, XO, Kitty includes Anthony Keyvan (Love, Victor) as Q, and newcomers Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Peter Thurnwald as Alex, and Regan Aliyah as Juliana.

Who Does Choi Min-yeong Play in ‘XO, Kitty’?

Choi Min-yeong plays Dae, Kitty’s long-distance boyfriend that attends KISS University, which is where she ends up transferring to on the show in order to surprise him.

“As you said, there’s love lines,” Dae told J-14 of the many romances on the series. “I think the love line with Dae and Kitty is the most interesting one.”

Reporting by Jade Boren.

