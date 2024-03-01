Can you believe it’s been four years since Jenna Marbles left YouTube? The famous YouTube star announced her departure in a now-deleted video posted to her channel in 2020. So, what’s she been up to since leaving social media, and why did she quit? Keep reading to find out.

Why Did Jenna Marbles Leave YouTube?

Jenna, whose real name is Jenna Nicole Mourey, was one of the original stars of YouTube, and had over 20 million subscribers at her peak. Known for her hilarious skits and nonsensical humor that raised a generation, Jenna was beloved in the YouTube community — which is why it was such a huge shock when she retired in 2020.

On June 25, 2020, Jenna uploaded her final video to her YouTube channel (which has since been deleted), where she explained she would be departing from YouTube and content creation after 10 years on the platform.

The announcement came after old videos of Jenna portraying blackface resurfaced amid the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, with one such video surfacing where she imitated Nicki Minaj in 2011.

In the now-deleted 11-minute video, Jenna addressed her past controversies, stating: “I do want to tell you how unbelievably sorry I am if I ever offended you by posting this video or by doing this impression, and that that was never my intention.”

“For now, I just can’t exist on this channel,” she continued. “I think I’m just going to move on from this channel for now. I don’t know how long it’s going to be. I just want to make sure the things I’m putting in the world aren’t hurting anyone. So I need to be done with this channel, for now or for forever.”

Jenna concluded with a goodbye message to fans.

“Hopefully, I’ve taken down anything that might upset someone,” she said of taking past videos down. “I think I’m just going to move on from this channel for now. I don’t know if that’s forever. I don’t know how long it’s going to be. I want to make sure that the things that I put into the world are not hurting anyone.” She then added, “I want to hold myself accountable, and it’s painful to do it. It’s not fun and it hurts. I’m ashamed of things I’ve done and said in my past.” Jenna hasn’t posted a video since.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

What Is Jenna Marbles Up to Now?

While her social media account remaining inactive, little is known about Jenna except for occasional updates from her husband, Julien Solomita.

Speaking of husband, Jenna married her longtime love in December 2022, after Julien took to Instagram to reveal that they had tied the know after nine years together. “Married otters <3,” he wrote as the caption.

