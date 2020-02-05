There’s nothing but love between The Reality House hosts Kian Lawley and JC Caylen. The best friend duo recently chatted exclusively to J-14 about their longtime friendship and revealed that working together on the YouTube reality competition show is “really fun.”

“It’s not like a drag to work with Kian. It’s a really good time. I look forward to doing The Reality House,” JC revealed. Kian added, “There’s for sure times where he gets on my nerves and I’m sure I get on his nerves, maybe once in a blue moon. We never fight. We never fully argue. There’s just sometimes where we don’t agree with certain things, which is completely normal. We figure it out.”

For those who don’t know The Reality House brings together 12 digital stars under one roof as they compete for the chance to win $50,000. Not only did Kian and JC come up with the entire concept themselves, but they also host, produce and direct the show.

“We learned a lot from season one,” Kian said. JC agreed, “We had more help this season and it really made a difference. I feel like we worked harder this season, just making it bigger, but the help really…helped. I don’t know if the millions of people who are watching know that it’s just us doing it. There’s not really a big production behind it.”

Have they gotten closer since working together on the show?

“We’ve always been very close, I’ve known [JC] since 2011 or 2012. I feel like there’s not really room to grow closer to each other unless we stitch our skin together,” Kian joked.

When they’re not working on a new season of The Reality House, Kian and JC are major YouTube stars. They named classic YouTubers like Mitchell Davis, Ray William Johnson, and Michael David Stevens (aka Vsauce) as their biggest inspirations on the video streaming platform.

Aside from making videos and creating uber-successful reality shows together, the two internet stars have some projects that they work on alone. For example, Kian has a pretty successful acting career — he starred in the internet series Zac & Mia — and is constantly looking for more roles.

“Acting is, for sure, in my horizon. It’s in my blood at this point I feel like I can’t stop, and I won’t stop,” he said.

On the other hand, JC has started to make a name for himself in the fashion industry.

“I stared my own clothing line and I’m really into it. It takes a while and I’m just now learning that because it’s more than just merch,” he explained. “Diving into that world is so different and such a process, but it’s such a breath of fresh air and I love it. I just want to keep on doing that and I know myself and if I like something and continue doing something, I know I can get it somewhere.”

