Are Kian Lawley and Ayla Woodruff Still Together?

Kian and Ayla have been together for more than three years. They first announced their relationship via Instagram in July 2019, and during a March 2020 video posted on Kian’s YouTube channel, the couple revealed that they had been dating for eight months at the time. During a livestream in October 2022, the duo explained that they first met on a dating app.

Since then, Ayla and Kian have been featured on one another’s YouTube channels, Instagram posts and more.

ICYMI, Kian first launched to fame after creating his personal YouTube channel, superkian13, in 2010, and shares the YouTube channel KianAndJc with fellow YouTuber JC Caylen. The two are a part of the first wave of YouTubers that gained huge followings on the video site after it was created. He has won multiple Teen Choice Awards and has also appeared in a few TV shows and movies such as Before I Fall, Monster Party and Boo! A Madea Halloween.

Ayla is a model, content creator and also owns the company MyMoomer, which makes portable travel beds for dogs.

“I knew there had to be many dog parents like me that struggled to find something simple and light that they could roll up and throw over their shoulder,” Ayla wrote on MyMoomer’s website. “That’s how MyMoomer travel dog beds came to be!”

Do Kian Lawley and Ayla Woodruff Have Kids?

Kian and Ayla announced they were expecting their first child together on April 26, 2023 via Instagram.

“Counting down the days till we meet you,” the pair wrote as their shared Instagram caption, along with a video of the two placing baby socks next to a framed photo of a sonogram.

“I can’t believe my dream of being a mom is finally happening,” Ayla wrote via Instagram Stories after their announcement post. “Kian and I are so beyond excited for this baby, we can’t even begin to describe it in words. I can’t wait to show you guys all the content we’ve filmed over the past few months. Thank you for being so patient with me while I took such a long break from all socials. I’ve been busy growing a human.”

