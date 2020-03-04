Is Kian Lawley going to become a dad? The YouTuber just dropped a major hint that he and his girlfriend, Ayla Woodruff, are expecting their first baby together, and fans could not be more excited for them.

“Exciting news! some of you already know or have found out but video coming soon,” the 24-year-old influencer wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, March 4, alongside a photo of him holding Ayla’s stomach.

For those who missed it, the two stars made their love Instagram official back in July 2019, and since then they’ve been total goals. They’re constantly sharing the cutest, PDA-filled pictures together on social media, and every time they do, fans are living for it!

Based on the positioning of his hands, some fans have speculated that Kian’s announcement is going to be that Ayla is pregnant, while others have suggested that it’s all a joke and that the real announcement is going to be that the couple is moving in together!

“I’ve been around too long to believe this… Y’all are moving in together aren’t you,” one Instagram user wrote, with another adding, “you can’t fool us. You’re moving in together.”

“Is this a prank?” another fan questioned.

“I feel like this picture is tricking us,” a fourth user added.

The Instagram post comes just weeks after Kian announced he and his former roommate, JC Caylen, were no longer going to be living together.

“I don’t really know why, there’s no reason we’re not living together,” the social media star explained in a recent video. “We actually looked into houses together but it just didn’t work out.”

If it turns out that is all a joke, it wouldn’t be the first time a vlogger pretended they were expecting a child to get some views! Back in September 2019, Jake Paul claimed in a paparazzi video that he and his ex Tana Mongeau were gearing up to welcome their first baby together. But she was quick to shut down these rumors, retweeted the video of Jake, and adding, “I AM NOT HES SUCH A TROLL NOOOO.”

We guess fans will have to wait and see if Kian and Ayla really are expanding their family or if it’s a prank!

