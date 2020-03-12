Thursday, March 12 is a very important day, and that’s because it would have been Christina Grimmie‘s birthday. The singer, who was tragically shot and killed on June 10, 2016, would have been 26 years old.

For those who forgot, Christina first rose to fame by uploading videos of herself singing covers to YouTube. After gaining a lot of attention online, Selena Gomez‘s parents decided to sign her and became her managers. She dropped three albums before her sad passing, and competed on The Voice, where she came in third place.

When news hit the web that the musician had died, the entire world was devastated. Tons of celebrities took to Twitter to share emotional tributes and say goodbye to Christina. In honor of her birthday, we decided it’s time to remember the late star, so we rounded them all up for you. Scroll through our gallery to take a look back at all the celebrities that spoke out about Christina’s heartbreaking death.

