Fans were left seriously shook when news hit the web that Vanessa Morgan‘s husband, Michael Kopech, had filed for a divorce, just days after the Riverdale star announced that she was pregnant.

According to Chicago Tribute, online court records show that the White Sox pitcher filed on June 19, 2020, in Morris County, TX. They reported that the case was sealed on Monday, July 27, and that no hearing date is scheduled.

For those who missed it, the actress shared the exciting news that she was expecting her first child — a baby boy — on Friday, July 24.

“Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden, but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly [and] I wanted you guys to hear it from me,” the 28-year-old captioned a series of photos and videos from her gender reveal party. “I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news. I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January.”

She continued, “It’s almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed… We’re here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious. I can’t believe how much growth [and] strength you’ve already given me as your mom. It’s like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be. [Little] one you were made with so much love [and] already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing. I’m just so happy [and] can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be.”

Michael was not tagged in the post or present in any of the photos and videos.

But wait, when did the brunette beauty and the baseball player first start dating, you ask? How did they even meet? And what ultimately led to their split? Not to worry, people, because J-14 broke down their entire relationship from start to finish.

Here’s what we know — scroll through our gallery for a complete recap of Vanessa and Michael’s love story.

