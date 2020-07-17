Although Lucy Hale was pretty heartbroken when The CW announced that they were canceling Katy Keene after only one season, the actress is officially ready to move on.

“I was sad about it for a week. I’m still sad about it. But I was really sad for a week,” she explained to Entertainment Tonight. “I made my peace with it. I was like, ‘Get it together, Lucy. You had a great time.’ Nothing will take away from what I consider a really great season. I would rather do one awesome season that people loved than do, like, six that people are like, ‘Oh god, let it end already!’ I seriously made peace with it.”

“I miss New York. I really do. I really loved living there. I’ll miss playing Katy,” she continued. “I feel like I was born to play her. That’s why it was so devastating. You’re just cutting the life short. What are you doing? [But it’s] not my decision.”

But the Pretty Little Liars alum explained that she’s looking forward to the future and her next roles, and is “itching” to get back on set!

“I feel my best when I’m creative. I feel my best when I’m productive. And there are ways to be that when you’re in your house, but it’s not the same,” she explained. “I love working.”

For those who missed it, Lucy took to Instagram on July 3, 2020, to share the heartbreaking news that the Riverdale spinoff series was coming to an end, and she broke down in tears while discussing her time in the show.

“I’ve had to do this a couple of times just because I was a blubbering mess and you don’t want to see that. I’ve struggled all day with what I wanted to say about this or if I shouldn’t say anything. Nothing felt right, I didn’t want to just post a picture or a caption because nothing would do justice for how I feel about Katy Keene or how I feel about the people involved with it. Truly, it was one of the highlights of my life. Just such a joy from top to bottom,” the brunette beauty said in a tearful video. “We did not get picked up for a second season. It happens. It’s happened a few times for me, and each time, it’s just heart breaking. It’s broken my heart numerous times and this was a bad one. It will probably take some time to get over.”

“I wanted to make this video so you can hear straight from me, so nothing is misconstrued. Long story short, I am just grateful. I am grateful for the role of a lifetime, what a blast. To [the creators] and cast, you guys are just magic,” she continued. “Thank you to you guys. I cannot stress enough how amazing you are all the time, you’ve just been there for me and supported everything I’ve done. What the f**k, I’m just so lucky. Moments like this is when I realize how lucky I am.”

As for why it wasn’t renewed, the 31-year-old said it “wasn’t the right time for it.”

“I am so proud of what we made and I believe it’s timeless. Sometimes things just don’t work out and it’s not the right time for it. I don’t know, I’m a little confused,” she concluded. “The show’s not coming back, and that sucks, but I’ll hold my head high. Who knows what I’ll do next. We’ll see. I love you guys.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.