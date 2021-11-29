December 2021 is almost upon us, which means new movies and TV shows are headed to Netflix.

The highly anticipated season 4 of Cobra Kai is finally premiering on the streaming service later in the month. This time around, fans can expect to see what goes down immediately following the events in the season 3 finale.

“This is such a huge season for everyone,” star Tanner Buchanan told DaMan October 2021. “But for Robby, this is definitely the deciding year for what path he will most likely continue on for the rest of his life, or at least most of it. So, it does get a bit intense.”

Along with Tanner, cast members Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Courtney Henggeler, Mary Mouser and Peyton List, among others, will all be reprising their roles.

“Prepare yourselves, because season 4 is our biggest one yet,” executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg told People in November 2021. “With new alliances, new students, new conflicts and the return of a legendary franchise character, it’s anyone’s game. Strap in for a wild ride on the way to the 51st Annual All Valley Tournament!”

Of course, there’s lots more Netflix premieres to come! Emily in Paris, for one, is also set to make its return with more episodes.

“When you’re given feedback after the first season of a show, it does allow you to do better, to listen, and to creatively still feel like the show you set out to make, but also allow for change, and more voices to be heard,” star and producer Lily Collins told Vogue Australia in November 2021 of the second season. “That was really important to me.”

Aside from the new characters and story lines in the second season, the actress said that the fashion is still a major focal point for Emily in Paris.

“The brightness and boldness and fun and sense of humor Emily has in her wardrobe enhances her personality, especially coming out of COVID where comfort was everything,” Lily explained. “Not everything felt super comfortable after COVID, but it was really nice to have fun with fashion again in the most heightened way possible.”

With the premiere of new shows comes the removal of some classic series and movies. In December, fans will be saying goodbye to the first three Spy Kids movies at the end of the month. But that’s not all! Scroll through our gallery for a full list of everything being added to and removed from Netflix in December 2021.

