It’s over. After months of anticipation, it was announced that Julie and the Phantoms would not be returning to Netflix for a second season.

“Our @julieandthephantoms family want to send our love and endless thanks to our Fantoms all over the world for the tremendous outpouring of love and support you have shown us since our premiere,” executive producer Kenny Ortega shared via Instagram in December 2021. “We learned this week that Netflix will not be picking us up for another season. Although our hearts are saddened, we move on with such pride for what we accomplished as a team and the family we built while creating Julie. We hope you will continue to follow us as we move forward with our work and careers. Happy Holidays to you all. Wishing you good health, love and #perfectharmony in all you pursue!”

The choreographer’s social media post received an outpouring of love from fans and the show’s stars, including Madison Reyes (Julie), Owen Joyner (Alex), Jeremy Shada (Reggie) and Jadah Marie (Flynn), among others.

“I love you guys all so dearly thank you for all the support remember to stand tall no matter what love you This may be the end of Julie Melina but this is just the beginning a Madison Reyes,” Madison commented. In her own Instagram post, she added, “To my lovely FANTOMS it’s not a goodbye but a see you later, Julie will forever live on in my heart as I am sure she will continue to live in yours too.”

Days before the major announcement, Jeremy spoke with J-14 exclusively and revealed that he and the cast were hopeful for another season of the show.

“We’re all hoping to do more. I think, behind the scenes, it is definitely being developed and worked on,” the “Dancing With Strangers” crooner explained. “It’s, kind of, at a point right now where we’re just waiting on an official green light from the higher ups that be at Netflix. But everybody’s pretty much locked in and ready to go on it in terms of talent and crew. … Granted, I gotta be careful. I don’t want that to get everyone’s hopes up and then something doesn’t happen.”

Jeremy added, “We’ve been sitting and waiting on them to give us the green light for the better part of the past year and a half. So, we’re just waiting. The second they say, we’re good to go, we’re gonna go for it.”

Unfortunately, the green light never came. Scroll through our gallery for what we know about the Julie and the Phantoms cancellation.

