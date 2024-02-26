Is Jake T. Austin returning to the Wizarding World? Following the news that Disney ordered a sequel to Wizards of Waverly Place in January 2024, fans are worried whether the entirety of the original Disney Channel cast will be included.

Keep reading to see whether or not Max Russo is making a comeback.

Is Jake T. Austin Going to Be in ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Reboot?

Jake announced that he is returning for the upcoming Disney series, alongside OG stars David Henrie and Selena Gomez, in January 2024.

Austin took to his Instagram Story to share Henrie’s post, which was an announcement of their on-screen parents’, David DeLuise (Jerry Russo) and Maria Canals-Barrera (Theresa Russo), return to the series. ICYMI, Jake played Max Russo, the youngest sibling in the Russo family.

“Wow! Am looking forward to getting together with my wizards family,” he wrote, per Entertainment Tonight.

Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter first reported that Disney ordered a pilot episode for the sequel to Wizards of Waverly Place, on January 18, 2024.

The reboot follows Henrie’s character Justin as he lives a normal, non-magical life with his wife Giada (played by Mimi Gianopulos) and his son Roman Russo (Alkaio Thiele). Things pick up when Justin is thrust back into the world of magic after a young wizard (Janice LeAnn Brown) goes to Justin for help to save the Wizarding world.

Selena will be appearing in the pilot episode as a guest star, while Henrie will return as a series regular — it’s unclear where Jake wil; be fitting into the series as of now.

What Has Jake T. Austin Been Up to Since ‘Wizards’?

Following his Disney Channel days, Jake landed his next major role in 2013, when he was cast as Jesus Foster in the ABC Family teen drama series The Fosters. However, he departed from the show after two seasons and was replaced by Noah Centineo in 2015.

“I’m honored to have been a part of such a groundbreaking series, but I personally want to let you know that my time on the show has come to an end,” he wrote in a statement on X at the time. “Thank you for letting me be a part of your family, it’s been a pleasure.”

Following The Fosters, he provided the voice for Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle in the DC Comics animated direct-to-video 2016 film Justice League vs. Teen Titans, and competed on Dancing with the Stars that same year for season 23. In October 2018, it was announced that Austin joined the cast of Adverse, a neo-noir thriller, which eventually premiered in February 2020.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.