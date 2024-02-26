Everything is not what it seems! Since the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot was confirmed in January 2024, Selena Gomez has teased a number of details about the upcoming series, including an unexpected twist.

Keep reading to find out what Selena has said about the Disney revival,

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Selena hinted that viewers aren’t ready for what’s to come.

“It’s going to be really fun and I was excited to bring the characters back. It’s not a reboot, it’s going to be a different version,” she told host Jimmy Kimmel on February 23, 2024.

It seems that her comments are alluding to bringing back some familiar faces, but with a brand new storyline.

ICYMI, the sequel is set to follow an adult Justin Russo, who’s now a family man. As a refresher, at the end of the Wizards of Waverly Place finale, the older sibling gave up his powers for sister Alex (Selena).

In the new series, Justin seemingly lives a normal life until a young wizard comes to him for help. There is a mysterious incident at WizardTech that has threatened the Wizard World.

While no official release date has been set, some cast announcements have been made.

Selena is set to reprise her role as Alex Russo, however, she will only be taking on a guest spot. David Henrie will return as a series regular, playing his character Justin Russo.

There are a few new faces to the crew. Janice LeAnn Brown from Just Roll With It will be featured in the show as Billie, a young wizard. Alkaio Thiele will also star as Justin’s son Roman Russo and Mimi Gianopulos will play Giada Russo.

The original hit Disney series first aired in 2007, and followed the Russo’s, a family of three siblings who were competing against one another to become the next family wizard. The show had a great run with over 100 episodes, but ultimately, the magic ran out in 2012.

The cast of Wizards of Waverly Place have all thrown their support towards a reboot to the series over the years.

“It’s not formal, but Selena and I sit and talk about what would the reboot be, and we have a whole take. We have a whole thing,” David told Entertainment Tonight in September 2019. “We want to start the show like a few years later. Start them off at the worst place ever so that way throughout the series you give them a nice, beautiful arch of reuniting. Start them off divided. Alex is a fashionista, off killing it in some other part of the realm. Justin’s, like, the principal [of WizTech] who has a family now… Max has the sub shop, but it’s run down. Start us all completely discombobulated and then throughout the course of the series you bring us all together.”

