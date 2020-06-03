Some people on social media have called out Olivia Jade Giannulli for her recent comments about white privilege following the murder of George Floyd — a 46-year-old, unarmed black man passed away in Minneapolis, MN, on May 25, after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

“As a person who was born into privilege based on my skin color [and] financial situation, I was not always aware that these issues were still so present,” the 20-year-old YouTuber wrote in a since-expired Instagram Stories post. “And that makes me feel awful. But that also fuels me. It makes me want to learn more and do more and be better for all my beautiful Black friends and any other person who faces discrimination.”

She continued, “I’m not racist and I never have been but I need to speak up about this because just not being racist isn’t enough. It outrages me. It makes me feel sick. It brings me to tears. THERE SHOULD NOT BE SUCH A GAP BETWEEN PEOPLE LIKE THIS. We need to support and stand up and speak and use our WHITE PRIVILEGE TO STOP THIS.”

After seeing her post, some of her followers took to Twitter and slammed the influencer, with many calling her comments “tone deaf.”

“Olivia Jade on [Instagram] going on about white privilege… you mean the thing that’s keeping your parents out of jail and that fake got you into USC? I can’t,” one person wrote on Twitter. Another added, “You know I don’t wanna bash Olivia jade for raising awareness about [Black Lives Matter] but if the system was actually fair like she claims it should be her parents would be in jail for like 20 years.”

You know I don’t wanna bash Olivia jade for raising awareness about BLM but if the system was actually fair like she claims it should be her parents would be in jail for like 20 years 🤷🏽‍♀️ — isabella (@isabellav_p) June 2, 2020

For those who missed it, Olivia’s mom — Full House and Fuller House star Lori Loughlin — was indicted on March 12, 2019, for allegedly taking part in a major college admissions scheme alongside her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. On May 22, the influencer’s parents pled guilty to wire and mail fraud charges. They won’t be sentenced until August 21, but have already agreed to a plea deal. According to a press release, Lori will serve two months in prison and must complete 100 hours of community service while under a two-year supervised release. Mossimo will serve five months in prison and complete 250 hours of community service. The two will also pay $150,000 and $250,000 fines, respectively. Because of this, social media users claimed that the internet star’s parents allegedly paying $500,000 to get Olivia into the University of Southern California as crew recruits was “showboating” white privilege.

Olivia has yet to publicly address the backlash.

