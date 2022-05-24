It’s official: Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi are dating. After months of speculation that the Euphoria actor and influencer were seeing each other, J-14 can confirm they are a couple. Us Weekly was the first to report the news. Scroll down for everything we know about their relationship!

When Did Olivia Jade and Jacob Elordi Start Dating?

The pair sparked dating rumors in December 2021, after being spotted on a date per photos obtained by the Daily Mail. At the time, sources told Us Weekly that the duo were “enjoying hanging out together” and noted that they “have been on some dates.”

Olivia and Jacob started seeing each other shortly after their relationships ended with Jackson Guthy and Kaia Gerber, respectively. Since then, the couple has been spotted on multiple occasions: hiking together, walking their dogs and going on chill dates.

Who Has Olivia Jade Dated?

Olivia’s dating pool is pretty small! The internet personality was in an on-and-off romance with Jackson Guthy from early 2019 until their split in August 2021. “Olivia really loves him,” an insider told Us Weekly in May 2020. “He’s so chill and laid-back that she can’t help but be comfortable around him.”

It’s not clear why the pair broke up, but at the time, the YouTube star confirmed via Instagram Stories that she was “indeed” single.

Who Has Jacob Elordi Dated?

An easier question would be: Who hasn’t Jacob Elordi dated? Just kidding — but the young actor certainly has a lot of famous ladies in his dating repertoire!

His first public relationship was with his Kissing Booth costar, Joey King. Following their role as lovers in the first Netflix movie, the two dated until November 2018! Shortly after, he was linked to fellow Euphoria costar Zendaya for a few months in 2019.

He then confirmed his romance with Kaia Gerber in October of 2020. But, after more than a year of dating, news broke that they had split in November 2021. Prior to their split, the Kissing Booth actor gushed over Kaia during an interview with Men’s Health. “She handles herself wonderfully publicly,” he told the magazine before their breakup. “[She taught me] how to deal with [fame] and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?”

A month later, he was seen hanging with Olivia … The man moves fast!

