News broke that Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber had split after a year of dating in November 2021.

The Kissing Booth star and model went public with their relationship in October 2020 after months of speculation. A little over a year later, In Touch confirmed the news of their breakup with a source telling the publication: “Their schedules conflicted, they weren’t spending much time together.”

Throughout their time together, the former couple gave fans a small insight into their relationship while keeping things mainly out of the public eye. They were often spotted holding hands while walking around L.A. on what appeared to be romantic outings. Then, on Halloween in 2020, the duo made their Instagram debut with matching costumes as the late singer Elvis Presley and his ex Priscilla Presley.

From there, they started publicly posting little things about each other. Kaia, for her part, celebrated Valentine’s Day in February 2021 with a photo of Jacob alongside a caption that read: “Valentine … ”

Months later, on his birthday, she uploaded a shirtless photo of the Euphoria star, writing, “Happy birthday my love.” To celebrate Kaia’s birthday in September 2021, Jacob shared his own sweet tribute. “Happy birthday to the best in the bizz,” he captioned a series of never-before-seen photos shared on social media.

The Australian actor even recalled the early days of his and Kaia’s relationship during an August 2021 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“My girlfriend, within a week of us dating, she cut [off my mullet],” he shared. “She took me to the bathroom and she took scissors out and cut it off. She said, ‘You’re cute but not like that.’”

Nearly two months before news of their split, the pair made their red carpet debut in September 2021 while attending The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles. The former flames posed for photos together while attending the event and looked as sweet as ever.

“Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” Kaia said of their relationship during a May 2021 interview with Vogue. “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”

