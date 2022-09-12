They’re taking over! Young Hollywood showed off their talent, and fashionable looks, at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12.

Elle Fanning, for one, looked amazing in a gown that was inspired by her Hulu series The Great — it was designed by the show’s costume designer, Sharon Long.

“I’ve always been inspired by the old Hollywood glamour of the ’50’s. It’s so special and you can see that those dresses are made with love,” the actress gushed on the red carpet. “Sharon Long designed this. I wanted to pay homage to the creatives on this show [The Great]. It’s my first Emmy’s, so it’s really special.”

While she wasn’t nominated for an acting award this time around, Selena Gomez didn’t walk the red carpet. Her Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building, had multiple nominations this year, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

“We’re thrilled at the nominations, not only for us but for the show. We’re dismayed that Selena was not nominated because she’s so crucial to our performances, really,” her costar Steve Martin told The New York Times in July after the nominations were revealed. However, she is still up for her executive producer role on the show, which premiered in August 2021.

Zendaya also nabbed her second Best Actress Emmy Awards nomination for her role as Rue on Euphoria, which premiered in June 2019. The former Disney Channel star became the youngest-ever winner in the Outstanding Lead Actress category during the 2020 Emmy Awards, which were an at-home ceremony due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there,” Zendaya gushed in her speech at the time. “I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people. And I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you, and yeah, thank you so, so much! This is — whoa, OK, thank you!”

The “All for Us” singer reprised her role as troubled teen Rue for a more intense second second, which premiered in January.

“Making this show with this cast and crew of the most incredibly talented people that I get the privilege of learning from everyday has been a highlight of my life,” Zendaya shared on Instagram in July, following the Emmy nominations. “I’m so proud to work beside you and CONGRATULATIONS! I don’t have the words to express the love and gratitude I feel right now, all I can do is say thank you with all my heart!”

