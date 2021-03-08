Making an impact! Zendaya has officially taken over Hollywood and is proving her talents by racking up some pretty major awards.

In March 2021, the former Disney Channel star opened up about “gratitude” while giving an inspiring speech at the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards. During the awards show, Zendaya accepted the SeeHer Award, which celebrated her career and continuous projects that empower women. The actress accepted the award from Malcolm & Marie costar John David Washington, and said, “This means so much to me.”

Zendaya told viewers that “gratitude” is the one word that came to mind when thinking about the award. “Especially with the year everyone has had. To continue to be grateful for every single moment, big and small,” the Shake It Up alum said. “To be grateful for the people in our world and in our life that make the work we do possible. To continue to make sure we hold onto our loved ones a little bit tighter, and make sure we call them, acknowledge them, tell them we love them. And take in moments like this.”

The HBO star continued, “I would absolutely not be here if it weren’t for the incredible women that have paved the way for me to be here. So also, I’m extremely grateful for those women. This is very, very special. Thank you so, so much, and — not to overuse the word, but — I am incredibly grateful for this moment.”

This latest accolade comes months after Zendaya made history at the Emmy Awards in September 2020. The “All for Us” songstress nabbed the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue in Euphoria. Accepting the award at 24 years old made her the youngest-ever winner in this particular category.

“I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there,” the actress said during her speech at the time. “I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people. And I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you, and yeah, thank you so, so much! This is — whoa, OK, thank you!”

Zendaya has been honored with many awards for acting, fashion and more throughout her time in the spotlight. Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of all her accolades over the years.

