He’s all grown up! After Mason Ramsey was propelled into the spotlight, the young star took over the music industry with songs of his own.

In March 2018, he went viral after a video of him yodeling Hank Williams‘ song “Lovesick Blues” at a Walmart took the internet by storm. He quickly stole the hearts of fans everywhere, and then went on to appear on numerous talk shows, walk the red carpet at a bunch of awards shows, release his own music, make a ton of celebrity friends and get this — he even hit the stage to perform at Coachella!

Mason has accomplished so much since he rose to fame, and J-14 is breaking it all down. Scroll through our gallery to find out what The Walmart Boy is up to now!

